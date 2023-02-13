MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,123,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,892,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

