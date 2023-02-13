Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $171.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.