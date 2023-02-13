Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $492.02 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $50,360,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

