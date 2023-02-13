Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.05. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,982,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

