Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.05. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,982,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,982,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

