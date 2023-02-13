Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $393,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 181,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.54 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

