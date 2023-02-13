Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after buying an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

