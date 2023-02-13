Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

