Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

