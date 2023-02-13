Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $92,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

