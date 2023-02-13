Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,488 shares of company stock worth $1,462,001. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.40 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More

