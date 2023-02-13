Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

