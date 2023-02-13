Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

