Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

SJI stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 64.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading

