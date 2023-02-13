Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

