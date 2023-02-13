Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

