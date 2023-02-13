Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 5,313 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 204.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 529,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

