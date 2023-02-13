Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Lincoln National by 21.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

