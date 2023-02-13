Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 583,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

