Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

