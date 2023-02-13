Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 328,196 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 0.5 %

DIOD stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $96.65.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

