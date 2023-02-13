Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.