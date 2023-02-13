Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

