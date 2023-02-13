Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 636,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,426,000 after acquiring an additional 187,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $107.89 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

