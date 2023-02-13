Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

