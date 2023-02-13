Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $55.83 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

