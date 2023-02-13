Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

