Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 180.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 175.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 146,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in DaVita by 205.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 139,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita Company Profile

DVA stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

