Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 189.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after acquiring an additional 440,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.