Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.24 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

