Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

