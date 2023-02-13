Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

