Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

