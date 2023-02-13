Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $150.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

