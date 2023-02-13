Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WOR opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

