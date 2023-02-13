Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MLKN opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

