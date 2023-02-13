Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

