Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

