Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.09 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

