Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Advanced Energy Industries



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

