Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.02.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.