Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $667,000 in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in nLIGHT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

nLIGHT Profile

Shares of LASR stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.