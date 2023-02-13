Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $734,000 in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 453,737.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

