Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $158.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.75.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.