Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

