Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. State Street Corp raised its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Exponent by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

