Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 940,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

