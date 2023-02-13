Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,139 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

