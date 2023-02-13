Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,058 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

CCL stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

