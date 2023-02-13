Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $115.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

